SALT LAKE CITY — As disappointed as the Utah Utes were following Saturday’s 21-7 loss to 10th-ranked Washington, senior linebacker Cody Barton expressed hope for a rematch.

“I’m confident that we’ll see them again in the Pac-12 championship and that we are going to win the South and that’s our goal,” Barton said. “So in the locker room we’re talking about no guys hanging their heads, let’s be positive, let’s learn from this, and take this next week — this bye week — to learn, get some stuff together and come back swinging again.”

The Utes (2-1, 0-1) return to action Sept. 29 at Washington State. In the meantime, they’ve got issues to address — most urgently on offense. Topping the list is catching the ball.

“We are dropping passes,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “That is our biggest issue right now. Those are drive killers.”

For the second consecutive game, Utah’s offense reached the end zone only once. It came on the Utes’ third possession, off an eight-play drive that covered 75 yards and took 5:19 to complete. A 4-yard run by running back Zack Moss produced the touchdown.

However, other than that, Utah’s offense struggled in the conference-opening setback. Five drives ended with punts, three with a loss on downs, two on fumbles and one with an interception.

“We had some chances but we didn’t capitalize,” Whittingham said. “When you play a team that good, you better capitalize on those opportunities.”

The Utes came up empty in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter, including once after an interception by defensive tackle Pita Tonga put them on the Washington 11.

“There are a lot of things that play a part,” said quarterback Tyler Huntley, who completed 20 of 38 passes for 138 yards and ran for 40 more. “But we just had a lot of drive killers.”

The Utes were stopped 13 times on third or fourth down. They wound up with 261 yards of total offense and 13 first downs.

“I thought we tackled well tonight,” said Washington coach Chris Petersen. “Played really, really physical.”

The Utes countered with some strong defense as well, The Utes held the Huskies to 327 yards and 18 first downs. The Huskies converted on just 5 of 13 third-down situations.

“We didn’t score the points that we would like to score,” Petersen noted. “But we know the quality of defense we just went against.”

Utah was shorthanded after safety Marquise Blair and defensive tackle Leki Fotu were ejected for targeting penalties. Blair was ousted in the second quarter and Fotu in the third. The latter nullified what would have been an interception of Washington quarterback Jake Browning by Barton.

“It has an effect on the team when you lose good players,” Whittingham said of the ejections. “But you have to have a ‘next man up’ mentality.”

Despite the loss of Blair and Fotu, Whittingham said the defense played well overall. Same goes for special teams, particularly Britain Covey on punt returns (77 yards on five attempts).

Whittingham referenced another silver lining, of sorts. Utah still controls its own destiny when it comes to winning the Pac-12 South and fulfilling Barton’s projection. The Utes still have to play every team in the division.

“The bright side is that it is still early and we played, I guess you could say, the best team in the conference and we stood toe-to-toe,” Whittingham said. “We came up short, but now it is preparation for the next one.”

EXTRA POINTS: Moss led the Utes with 67 yards rushing. … Covey and Samson Nacua each finished with a game-high eight receptions. … Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 45.6 yards on five punts. … Chase Hansen and Barton made 11 tackles apiece. Fellow linebacker Donavan Thompson was next with eight. … Tonga’s interception return was 21 yards before he lost the ball and it went out of bounds. … The Utes made seven tackles for loss and had two pass breakups. … Defensive lineman Mika Tafu recorded a sack. … Huntley was sacked twice, down from six a week earlier at Northern Illinois. … Washington was credited with seven pass breakups. … The Huskies are now 3-0 at Utah.