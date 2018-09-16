BYU is back in the top 25 after upsetting Wisconsin 24-21 Saturday.

The Cougars are ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll , receiving 75 receiving votes, while the Badgers dropped from No. 6 to No. 18 in the poll.

BYU also received 30 votes in the Coaches poll and is eighth in the others receiving votes category.

This is the first time the Cougars (2-1) have been ranked in the AP poll since the Week 4 poll in 2015. BYU was ranked twice that season in back-to-back weeks, at No. 19 and No. 22, before back-to-back losses to UCLA and Michigan dropped them out of the poll.

Utah (2-1), which lost to Washington 21-7 Saturday night, continues to receive votes, with six in the AP poll and 10 in the Coaches poll. The Huskies stayed put at No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 12 in the Coaches poll.

BYU plays McNeese State this Saturday before heading to Seattle to face the Huskies on Sept. 29.

Associated Press Top 25 poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts. Pv

1. Alabama (58) 3-0 1,521 1

2. Georgia 3-0 1,416 3

3. Clemson (3) 3-0 1,405 2

4. Ohio St. 3-0 1,357 4

5. Oklahoma 3-0 1,283 5

6. LSU 3-0 1,241 12

7. Stanford 3-0 1,055 9

8. Notre Dame 3-0 1,034 8

9. Auburn 2-1 958 7

10. Washington 2-1 947 10

10. Penn St. 3-0 947 11

12. West Virginia 2-0 841 14

13. Virginia Tech 2-0 816 13

14. Mississippi St. 3-0 790 16

15. Oklahoma St. 3-0 587 24

16. UCF 2-0 556 18

17. TCU 2-1 502 15

18. Wisconsin 2-1 486 6

19. Michigan 2-1 448 19

20. Oregon 3-0 399 20

21. Miami 2-1 362 21

22. Texas A&M 2-1 193 NR

23. Boston College 3-0 130 NR

24. Michigan St. 1-1 86 25

25. BYU 2-1 75 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25 poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (60) 3-0 1,572 1

2. Clemson (2) 3-0 1,477 2

3. Georgia 3-0 1,436 3

4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1,405 4

5. Oklahoma 3-0 1,339 5

6. LSU 3-0 1,171 13

7. Stanford 3-0 1,116 9

8. Notre Dame 3-0 1,083 8

9. Penn State 3-0 1,070 10

10. Virginia Tech 2-0 927 11

11. Auburn 2-1 921 7

12. Washington 2-1 909 12

13. West Virginia 2-0 824 15

14. Mississippi State 3-0 780 16

15. Oklahoma State 3-0 672 19

16. Wisconsin 2-1 626 6

17. TCU 2-1 508 14

18. UCF 2-0 500 18

19. Oregon 3-0 384 23

20. Miami 2-1 373 20

21. Michigan 2-1 354 22

22. Texas A&M 2-1 150 NR

23. Michigan State 1-1 141 24

24. Boise State 2-1 114 17

25. Boston College 3-0 109 NR

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 98, Duke 55, South Florida 45, Colorado 41, South Carolina 40, Iowa 36, Washington State 35, BYU 30, Missouri 21, N.C. State 19, Appalachian State 13, California 11, Syracuse 11, Cincinnati 10, Utah 10, Texas 9, North Texas 5, Troy 4, Arizona State 3, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, San Diego State 3, Arkansas State 2, Houston 2, Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2, Fresno State 1.