Before the match, there were two teams trending in different directions: Real Salt Lake, winners of three straight, and Minnesota United, a team that hadn't won since July 22. RSL looked to play the part early with a 12th-minute strike from Damir Kreilach, but the Claret and Cobalt seemed to lose intensity from there. In the 84th minute, Miguel Ibarra scored for United and Real had to settle for a 1-1 tie. As Coach Mike Petke put it, "We allowed them to walk away with a point."

It's back to the pitch next week as RSL travels to Atlanta in hopes of making up ground in the playoff race.

Nick Rimando (6) - Rimando had a quiet first half, but the second half was a different story. In the 57th minute, Rimando had a monumental save after Lennon and Besler got lost in the backline. Unfortunately, he couldn't stop Minnesota from scoring in the waning moments of the match.

Brooks Lennon (7) - Lennon was able to move up the right-hand side when play allowed. He marked up well and set the tempo Real's backline.

Nick Besler (6.5) - As the oldest starting backline player, Besler showed his prowess by communicating clearly with Glad and others. But, there are always things to work on with some nervy passes that he made.

Justen Glad (7) - It's nice to feel settled with a defensive player like Glad who has accounted for the most minutes of any RSL player this season. The patience that Mike Petke and company have shown with Glad is paying dividends.

Aaron Herrera (7) - With the Minnesota attack promptly coming from the right-hand side, Herrera managed to keep his cool and not get too tricky. Sometimes, it's just better to get rid of it than to keep up possession, and Herrera is starting to figure that out.

Stephen Sunday (7) - Sunny started the match doing too much too early. He should have been sending the ball back instead of forcing it upward. However, Sunny is the key cog in the midfield holding his ground. His assist to Kreilach was a beauty as well.

Kyle Beckerman (7) - It took less than two minutes for the captain to mix it up against Minnesota United. In the 64th minute, his physicality led to a yellow card, and Petke promptly subbed him out, although it had more to do as a precaution for his hamstring. While on the field, Beckerman and Sunny were instrumental in maintaining possession.

Jefferson Savarino (5.5) - Real seemed to favor the left-hand side away from Savarino in the first half. Because of this, it seemed like Savarino didn't have much involvement. Some of it was on the team, but some of the blame could go on the Venezuelan as well. There are times when he doesn't seem engaged when things aren't going his way.

Damir Kreilach (7.5) - The first good look of the night came from Kreilach's foot in the 11th minute, but it went wide right. Seconds later, he scored Real's first goal in the 12th minute. Even without being a true number 9, Kreilach is rebranding himself.

Joao Plata (7) - Plata asserted himself and stayed aggressive all night long. With 4 shots on the evening, he led the team in this department, as one of his shots hit the post in the 34th minute.

Albert Rusnák (6.5) - Real would not relent with Rusnák at the helm. His first go from distance, in the 14th minute, went well over the crossbar. A few other tries ended in the same result; he just couldn't find the touch in this match, but still kept the defense honest.

Substitutes:

Pablo Ruiz (5) - In the 66th minute, Ruiz subbed into the match for Kyle Beckerman. Ruiz promptly missed a matchup and Minnesota got a great look in the box that went wide left. He wasn't the answer Petke was looking for.

Corey Baird (N/A) - Baird entered the match, in the 80th minute, for Rusnák.

Sebastian Saucedo (N/A) - Bofo came into the match for Sunny in the dying moments of second-half stoppage time.