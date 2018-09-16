SPANISH FORK — Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox called Saturday's efforts to battle relentless winds and contain two wildfires threatening thousands of Utah County homes "nothing short of a miracle."

But today, he tweeted, "will be another test."

As of Sunday morning, the Pole Creek Fire had burned more than 61,000 acres, while the Bald Mountain Fire had charred about 13,500 acres, Spanish Fork public safety officials reported.

U.S. 6 remained closed in both directions from U.S. 89 in Spanish Fork to U.S. 191, north of Helper, while firefighters continued their efforts to contain the blazes.

The massive Pole Creek Fire was just 2 percent contained as of Sunday morning, fire officials said.

• Meanwhile, a fire that destroyed two Herriman homes and a shed — a blaze officials say was started by a juvenile playing with a smoke bomb — had been nearly contained as of Saturday evening.

• Firefighters also continued to tackle another 800-acre blaze that shut down I-80 near Tooele on Saturday, snarling traffic and causing major delays.

As of Sunday, both directions of I-80 were open, and the fire was 50 percent contained, Tooele County Emergency Management officials reported. The fire still burned high on the mountain, where crews couldn't get access when darkness fell Saturday evening.

More information about the Utah fires will be posted throughout the day.