Depending on whom you ask, the third week of college football among FBS teams in the state of Utah was either really good or really bad.

What happened

The Utah State Aggies opened things up on Thursday night by cruising past Tennessee Tech 73-12 at Maverik Stadium. Then on Saturday afternoon, the BYU Cougars pulled off the most impressive win in all of college football in 2018 thus far, upsetting the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers 24-21 on the road. The nightcap was a disappointment, however, as the Utah Utes looked dismal in a 21-7 loss to the 10th-ranked Washington Huskies at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

3 stars

AP Utah State quarterback Jordan Love rolls out against Michigan State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Jordan Love: Granted he was playing against lower competition, but in just one half of play on Thursday night, the Utah State quarterback went 21-of-26 for 236 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. That was the highlight performance on a night when a bunch of Aggies produced in the blowout win.

Steve Griffin Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) gets fired up with the rest of the BYU defense after making a tackle during the Wisconsin versus BYU football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Sione Takitaki: While a couple of BYU players had more impactful individual plays in the upset win over Wisconsin, Takitaki was consistent throughout at linebacker for the Cougars. He finished with a team-high 13 tackles (two for loss, which also led the team) and had a sack.

Rick Bowmer Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) passes the ball as Utah linebacker Cody Barton (30) defends in the first half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Cody Barton: On a night when the Ute offense was awful throughout, the defense had a slow start but limited the Huskies to just seven points in the second half to stay within striking distance. Barton tied Chase Hansen for the team lead in total tackles with 11 and led in solo tackles with eight. He also had an impressive interception that was called back because of a penalty.

Numbers to know

6: That’s the number of players who scored a rushing touchdown for the Aggies on Thursday night. Matt Wells’ team finished with seven total, as Morian Walker Jr. reached the end zone twice.

That’s the number of players who scored a rushing touchdown for the Aggies on Thursday night. Matt Wells’ team finished with seven total, as Morian Walker Jr. reached the end zone twice. 5: The Cougars have won their last five games in which they’ve scored at least 24 points.

The Cougars have won their last five games in which they’ve scored at least 24 points. 17: The Utes have only scored 17 points in their last two games.

Play of the night

By now footage of this play has made the rounds on the internet, but here it is one more time. Early in the second quarter of BYU’s win over Wisconsin, Cougar quarterback Tanner Mangum threw a backward pass to receiver Aleva Hifo, who then threw it 38 yards to a wide open Moroni Laulu-Pututau for a touchdown.

The score gave BYU a 14-7 advantage.