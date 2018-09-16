Both Dixie State cross-country teams finished in fifth place at the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday. The event was held on the Utah State cross-country course in Logan, Utah, due to poor air quality in and around Provo.

The men’s team finished the 7K race one place ahead of Westminster College, the only other Division II school at the race. Junior Kyle Warrick finished in 41st place as DSU’s top finisher with a time of 22:24.2. Freshman Milton Amezcua crossed the line in 59th place with a time of 23:19.8, while fellow freshman Kevin Kirk finished in 64th place with a time of 23:45.6.

The women’s team finished the 5K race in a fifth-place tie with Westminster, as both teams finished with a score of 142. Sophomore Billie Hatch logged a team-best 31st place finish with a time of 19:19.3. Freshman Samantha Jacobson crossed the finish line in 42nd place with a time of 19:58.6, while junior Alyssa Haring was the next finisher in 43rd place with a time of 20:00.1.

The Trailblazers will travel south to Las Vegas next Saturday for the UNLV Invitational.