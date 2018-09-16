Dixie State women’s volleyball team remained tied atop the RMAC standings and pushed its winning streak to four straight as the Trailblazers posted a 3-1 victory over fellow conference co-leader Colorado Mesa on Saturday afternoon inside the DSU SAC.

The Trailblazers (9-2, 4-0 RMAC) were blitzed by the Mavericks (9-4, 4-1 RMAC) in set one, 25-16, as CMU led virtually wire-to-wire to go up 1-0 in the match. That served as a wake-up call for Dixie State as the Blazers rebounded to claim set two, 25-21, thanks in part to a big 9-2 run that broke a 10-10 tie midway through the stanza.

DSU continued to ride that momentum into the third frame, taking the lead for good at 10-9 en route to a 25-20 win and a 2-1 match lead. The Blazers then held off CMU in a hard-fought fourth set to close out the match, 25-23.

Sophomore Megan Treanor hit .407 for the match on her way to a team-high 15 kills with 10 assists. Meanwhile, senior Malary Marshall added 10 kills, including a pair of kills for the final two DSU points of the match. Dixie State hit .298 overall, .353 from the second set on, which included a .400 clip in set two and a .378 percentage in the decisive fourth set.

The Trailblazer defense also stepped up in a big way as DSU held Colorado Mesa to a .215 hitting percentage, thanks in large part to a combined 14.5 team blocks, including a school-record-tying 11 total blocks (one solo) from junior Lauren Gammell. Gammell’s 10 block assists also tied her school record, and the junior just missed a double-double with nine kills. DSU also collected 44 total digs, with senior Sid Brandon and freshman Abbey Smith tallying 11 digs apiece.

Dixie State continues its four-match RMAC homestand next weekend vs. Fort Lewis on Friday, Sept. 21, followed by a showdown against Adams State on Saturday, Sept. 22.