DSU volleyball defeats Colorado Mesa on Saturday, 3-1.

Dixie State women’s volleyball team remained tied atop the RMAC standings and pushed its winning streak to four straight as the Trailblazers posted a 3-1 victory over fellow conference co-leader Colorado Mesa on Saturday afternoon inside the DSU SAC.

The Trailblazers (9-2, 4-0 RMAC) were blitzed by the Mavericks (9-4, 4-1 RMAC) in set one, 25-16, as CMU led virtually wire-to-wire to go up 1-0 in the match. That served as a wake-up call for Dixie State as the Blazers rebounded to claim set two, 25-21, thanks in part to a big 9-2 run that broke a 10-10 tie midway through the stanza.

DSU continued to ride that momentum into the third frame, taking the lead for good at 10-9 en route to a 25-20 win and a 2-1 match lead. The Blazers then held off CMU in a hard-fought fourth set to close out the match, 25-23.

Sophomore Megan Treanor hit .407 for the match on her way to a team-high 15 kills with 10 assists. Meanwhile, senior Malary Marshall added 10 kills, including a pair of kills for the final two DSU points of the match. Dixie State hit .298 overall, .353 from the second set on, which included a .400 clip in set two and a .378 percentage in the decisive fourth set.

The Trailblazer defense also stepped up in a big way as DSU held Colorado Mesa to a .215 hitting percentage, thanks in large part to a combined 14.5 team blocks, including a school-record-tying 11 total blocks (one solo) from junior Lauren Gammell. Gammell’s 10 block assists also tied her school record, and the junior just missed a double-double with nine kills. DSU also collected 44 total digs, with senior Sid Brandon and freshman Abbey Smith tallying 11 digs apiece.

Dixie State continues its four-match RMAC homestand next weekend vs. Fort Lewis on Friday, Sept. 21, followed by a showdown against Adams State on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

