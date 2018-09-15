The Weber State men's cross-country team finished in third place at the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday morning. Due to smoke and poor air quality in the Provo area, the meet was moved to Logan, Utah, and was run at the Innovation Campus Park Course on the campus of Utah State. The Weber State women's cross-country team did not compete in the meet.

The Wildcat men's squad totaled 87 points to finish in third place behind second-place USU with 60 points, and BYU took first with 15 points.

Tyson Green was Weber State’s top runner, and he finished 12th overall with a time of 21:24.0 on the 7K course. Curt Crossley was the second fastest true freshmen on the course with a time of 21:31.9, which earned a 16th overall finish.

Up next for both teams is the Notre Dame Invitational on Friday, Sept. 28, in South Bend, Indiana.