The controversy surrounding the targeting rule in college football flared up again Saturday night during the second quarter of the matchup between the Utah Utes and Washington Huskies at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

With just under five minutes remaining before halftime, Ute safety Marquise Blair leveled Washington's Myles Gaskin with a hit that received heavy praise on Twitter.

Marquise Blair plays Madden with the truck stick on every play. — Chris Samuels (@samuelsski27) October 15, 2017

MARQUISE BLAIR, BLESS YOU BOY. — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) September 16, 2018

Marquise Blair is the hardest hitting player in the PAC12 #UWvsUTAH — KYLE F GUNTHER (@GuntherESPN700) September 16, 2018

That excitement quickly turned to frustration, however, as game officials decided to review the play for targeting.

I'm going to sleep if they say this is targeting!!!!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 16, 2018

If they call targeting here, I give up. That’s a joke. — Ryan (@ryfish65) September 16, 2018

The play was indeed ruled targeting, which meant that Blair was automatically ejected from the game, and people were not happy about it.

Goodnight!!!!!!!! Stupid rule. Stupid rule. Dumb dumb dumb. NCAA AT ITS FINEST. UNREAL. — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 16, 2018

Football has been ruined. That's absolutely terrible in interpretation of the rule. — Bryan Brown (@BrownbearSLC) September 16, 2018

I’m curious what they’d like Blair to do in that situation. — Guy Pretty Incognito Bird+ (@StaircaseWhitt) September 16, 2018

Drop this crap and put in an excessive force rule or something. — UteDaddy (@utedaddy) September 16, 2018

The ejection with the penalty is an absolute joke. — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) September 16, 2018

That’s a bad call. Should just be flag football if that’s the way it’s played. #UtahVsWash — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 16, 2018

That’s the WORST targeting call, EVER. — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) September 16, 2018

I do not understand that call. I understand protecting players.... but football is and always be a collision sport — Craig Bolerjack (@BuckleUpBoler) September 16, 2018

There was particular frustration with the fact that Utah receiver Britain Covey was clotheslined as halftime neared with a more vicious hit than Blair delivered, but because it was not with the helmet, targeting was not called.

That hit is why targeting needs to be reevaluated. He didn't use his helmet, so that's not targeting. But Covey was WAY more defenseless than Moss and #1 had WAY more intent than Blair. Targeting is a necessary rule, but it's in desperate need of a makeover. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 16, 2018

Listen, I want that to be a flag as much as anyone, but it isn't. Yet Blair's hit was. THE RULES ARE WRONG. — Bryan Brown (@BrownbearSLC) September 16, 2018

Geez, I wonder what hit was more dangerous. I’m sure we are ‘fixing’ football. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — UteDaddy (@utedaddy) September 16, 2018

If we are calling every hard hit targeting, then Byron Murphy has to be ejected. #UWvsUTAH — KYLE F GUNTHER (@GuntherESPN700) September 16, 2018

The icing on the frustration cake was how the Utes bypassed a field goal opportunity just before halftime only to see Tyler Huntley throw an interception with seconds remaining.

Glad we have the best kicker in the country.... oh wait... — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) September 16, 2018

C'mon dude... — Tjok Tyson (@typhill) September 16, 2018