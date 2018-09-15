The controversy surrounding the targeting rule in college football flared up again Saturday night during the second quarter of the matchup between the Utah Utes and Washington Huskies at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
With just under five minutes remaining before halftime, Ute safety Marquise Blair leveled Washington's Myles Gaskin with a hit that received heavy praise on Twitter.
That excitement quickly turned to frustration, however, as game officials decided to review the play for targeting.1 comment on this story
The play was indeed ruled targeting, which meant that Blair was automatically ejected from the game, and people were not happy about it.
There was particular frustration with the fact that Utah receiver Britain Covey was clotheslined as halftime neared with a more vicious hit than Blair delivered, but because it was not with the helmet, targeting was not called.
The icing on the frustration cake was how the Utes bypassed a field goal opportunity just before halftime only to see Tyler Huntley throw an interception with seconds remaining.