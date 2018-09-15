HOOPER, Weber County — A city employee died Saturday after falling head first into a pipe.

Medical personnel were called on a possible drowning about 3:45 p.m. but the man was determined to be deceased when they arrived, said Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Cortney Ryan.

The employee, who was in his 50s, was working on a sewer system when he fell into a plastic pipe that houses a water meter, said Weber Fire Battalion Chief Mark Lund. There was about 3 feet of water at the bottom of the pipe.

A co-worker unsuccessfully tried to rescue the man, but couldn't get him out. He called 911 and ran to nearby homes for help.

Lund said it would have been impossible for one person to remove the drowning man. Crews had to use mechanical means to free him.

The man's name was not released Saturday pending notification of next of kin.