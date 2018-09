SALT LAKE CITY — It's a blackout game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Can the Utah football team match the famous atmosphere tonight as the Utes host Pac-12 nemesis Washington?

The No. 10-ranked Huskies are 10-1 all-time against Utah. However, the Utes are 2-0 on the season and have won their last three Pac-12 season openers.