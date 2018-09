As the BYU Cougar players and coaches were celebrating their upset victory over No. 6 Wisconsin on the sideline Saturday afternoon, Twitter users were doing the same online.

Some of the best reaction as the Cougars iced Badger kicker Rafael Gaglianone in the final minute to secure the 24-21 win:

BYU goes into Madison and knocks off No. 6 Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/EIXELzBXvR β€” ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 15, 2018

I LOVE FOOTBALL I LOVE EVERYTHING AND I LOVE YOU β€” hobo (@hobocita) September 15, 2018

Biggest win since 09 Oklahoma. What a program-changing win for BYU β€” Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) September 15, 2018

BYU goes on a mission to Madison Wisconsin and converts. β€” The Stake Clerk (@Ldsstakeclerk) September 15, 2018

That is FUN! Congrats to @BYUfootball on a big time performance at Wisconsin. β€” Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) September 15, 2018

That BYU win and the apocalyptic scene outside in Utah with all the smoke and wildfires and wind isn’t helping me stop thinking that maybe this is the end. Worth it! #BYUvsWISC β€” Spencer Ryan Hall (@spencerhall) September 15, 2018

RISE AND SHOUT!!! βšͺοΈπŸ”΅ #BuiltNotBorn Great Win Cougs!!! β€” Jacob Conover (@jacob_conover17) September 15, 2018

Kalani Sitake, you clock-management genius. It worked! β€” Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 15, 2018

Upset of the Year so far. BYU goes to Camp Randall and beats popular preseason playoff choice Wisconsin. β€” Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 15, 2018

BIggest Mormon win over Wisconsin since Donny and Marie beat Laverne and Shirley in the ratings. β€” Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 15, 2018

Sooooo is BYU to the Big 12 still a thing? πŸ€ͺ β€” Matt McGann (@McGannMan11) September 15, 2018

A bunch of former Cougars, including Jimmer Fredette, reacted to the win.

BYU! BYU! BYU! LETS GO!!! β€” Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) September 15, 2018

Congrats to @kalanifsitake and the cougs today! What a game! Just win baby #BYUFOOTBALL β€” Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) September 15, 2018

WE WON!!!! LEZZGETIT!!! β€” Fred Warner (@fred_warner) September 15, 2018

i know i’m a Beaver now, but i couldn’t be happier for @BYUfootball rn. HUGE upset win, big things comingπŸ‘€βœŠπŸΌ β€” Payton Dastrup (@PDastrup) September 15, 2018

Wow. Just wow. Congratulations to coach Sitake and his team. Go cougs!! β€” Andrew George (@AGeorg88) September 15, 2018

A bunch of former Utah football players and Ute fans also reacted in support of BYU.

Perfect execution of timeouts there by Coach Sitake! HUGE WIN! Congrats @BYUfootball β€” Andy Phillips (@AndyDPhillips) September 15, 2018

Boom! Hell of a win Cougs! Congrats! β€” UteDaddy (@utedaddy) September 15, 2018

Man, couldn't be happier for Kalani. He's dealt with so much shit down in Provo, he deserves this victory. β€” Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) September 15, 2018