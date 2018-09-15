HERRIMAN — A quick moving brush fire prompted mandatory evacuations in southwest Salt Lake County Saturday afternoon.

Dubbed the Shaggy Mountain Fire, the wildfire is threatening homes in the Herriman area, including the High Country Estates community that has been placed under the compulsory evacuation order.

Residents are being directed to Butterfield Canyon Elementary as the evacuation site located at 6860 W. Mary Leizan Lane in Herriman.

Fire officials say the fire is spreading rapidly and some homes have been destroyed. Residents with livestock are being asked to take animals to Butterfield Park located at 6212 Butterfield Park Way.

Fire crews are asking people to stop coming into the area as they try to gain control of the blaze.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.