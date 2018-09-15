All week on Twitter, BYU fans were preparing themselves for a rough Saturday afternoon as the Cougars were set to take on No. 6 Wisconsin on the road.
At halftime, however, the teams are tied at 14, leaving BYU faithful feeling optimistic and even a bit disappointed that Kalani Sitake's squad isn't ahead.
Certainly the highlight of the half for the Cougars was the trick play touchdown that saw wide receiver Aleva Hifo connect with Moroni Laulu-Pututau from 31 yards out.
And a prediction for the second half, which ultimately ended in a 3-and-out for BYU's offense.