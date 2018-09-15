All week on Twitter, BYU fans were preparing themselves for a rough Saturday afternoon as the Cougars were set to take on No. 6 Wisconsin on the road.

At halftime, however, the teams are tied at 14, leaving BYU faithful feeling optimistic and even a bit disappointed that Kalani Sitake's squad isn't ahead.

Great half. Those guys came to play. Gotta keep fighting. — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) September 15, 2018

BYU’s offensive line is playing so well. Run blocking and pass blocking have been great — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) September 15, 2018

And then we give up 3rd & 19. BYU could be up 21-7 right now, and starting with ball in 2nd half. https://t.co/aHDqjVINYE — Robby Huckvale (@robby_huckvale) September 15, 2018

Certainly the highlight of the half for the Cougars was the trick play touchdown that saw wide receiver Aleva Hifo connect with Moroni Laulu-Pututau from 31 yards out.

WATCH: BYU fools Wisconsin defense with beautiful trick play for TD https://t.co/qDGTnqbJ1w — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) September 15, 2018

WE'RE WINNING WE'RE WINNING WE'RE WINNING!!!! — hobo (@hobocita) September 15, 2018

THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL! — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) September 15, 2018

And a prediction for the second half, which ultimately ended in a 3-and-out for BYU's offense.