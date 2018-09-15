Three different players on the BYU women’s soccer team found the back of the net in a 3-0 win over Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Valley Fields.

In the 18th minute, Elise Flake took the ball to the end line and crossed it back to Madie Siddoway Gates near the penalty spot for an early 1-0 lead.

Sophomore Makaylie Moore netted her first goal of the season off a diving header from a Rachel Bingham Lyman cross in the final minute of the first half to give the Cougars (4-2-1) a 2-0 advantage going into halftime.

After the first half, BYU outshot the Golden Bears (1-6-1), 9-3, and was led by Lizzy Braby with three shots.

Flake scored her own goal in the 64th minute when she had a one-on-one opportunity with the keeper, tallying her fourth goal of the season and increasing the Cougars’ lead to 3-0.

On the game, BYU recorded 19 shots and held Marquette to only six shots. Sabrina Macias Davis had three saves in goal for the Cougars. Braby tallied five shots, while Mikayla Colohan and Flake added three apiece.

The Cougars return to South Field on Monday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. MDT, as they host Long Beach State. Audio broadcasts will be available on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM. The game will also be streamed on BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app.