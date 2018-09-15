1 of 19
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a field goal with less than a minute to go, and the BYU Cougars upset the Badgers 24-21 on the road Saturday afternoon.
It's the first time a non-conference opponent has defeated Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium since 2003.
BYU kicker Skyler Southam had made the go-ahead field goal with 9:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Wisconsin outgained the Cougars 394-311, but the Cougars held the Badgers to just a touchdown in the second half after the teams were tied at intermission. Squally Canada had two touchdowns on the day for BYU.
BYU also scored on a trick play when Aleva Hifo threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Moroni Laulu-Pututau.
