Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) gets fired up with the rest of the BYU defense after making a tackle during the Wisconsin versus BYU football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a field goal with less than a minute to go, and the BYU Cougars upset the Badgers 24-21 on the road Saturday afternoon.

BYU kicker Skyler Southam had made the go-ahead field goal with 9:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin outgained the Cougars 394-311, but the Cougars held the Badgers to just a touchdown in the second half after the teams were tied at intermission. Squally Canada had two touchdowns for BYU.

This story will be updated.

