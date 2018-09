SALT LAKE CITY — A 10-year-old girl died after being hit by a car near 1465 W. 500 North Saturday morning.

Salt Lake Police Lt. Justin Hudson said it was not known why the girl was in the road when the collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. The driver who struck her did not see her, he said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

The accident scene was expected to be closed at least six hours.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.