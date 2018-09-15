MADISON, Wis. — BYU will try to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin in a nationally-televised college football matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 MDT at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers own a 41-game win streak in non-conference home games, fifth-longest by any FBS team in the modern era. Meanwhile, the Cougars have won two of their last three Big Ten road games. They beat Nebraska 33-28 in 2015 and downed Michigan State 31-14 in 2016. BYU was blanked at Michigan 31-0 in 2015.

Watch the game on ABC, livestream it on WatchESPNand follow along with us below.