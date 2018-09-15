SPANISH FORK — Saying local officials are "overwhelmed" by wildfires threatening homes and choking the air with smoke, Utah County Commission Vice Chairman Bill Lee said Saturday that a crisis declaration is being sought from the state.

Lee also had strong words for federal authorities whom he said are responsible for failing to control and contain the lightning-caused blaze that now has forced evacuations of several area communities.

"Those cold fingerprints in this case are all over the federal government when it comes to this issue," the commissioner said, calling for "all hands on deck" for now. "Let's get this fire put out and get this emergency over with."

Lee said he's looking at the fires as a "crime scene because there's a failure that has happened on our policy levels when it comes to our federal government. They knew this fire was up there."

Despite that knowledge, "they let it smolder around for weeks before it just blew up into this. Where's the accountability?" the commissioner asked, calling for discussions at the local, state and federal level "because it's affecting the lives of individuals here."

He described pine trees exploding near cabins in Loafer Canyon on Friday and said with wind gusts of up to 50 mph forecast, the flames will likely be pushed towards nearby communities.

"It's coming," Lee said.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said Covered Bridge Canyon, U.S. 89 from the Thistle junction to the San Juan County line are closed, and the cities of Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills remain evacuated.

Cannon said it's critical that people stay away from those areas, although authorities are attempting to accommodate people who need to return to their homes for critical needs, such as retrieving medicines or pets.

Utah County Health Department Director Ralph Clegg warned of the hazards caused by the smoke and advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible, especially those who are young, elderly or have lung issues.

Some outdoor recreational events were canceled, including city-sponsored soccer games in Sandy.

"We know it is very unhealthy to have prolonged exposure outside in this air and want to make sure to account for the health and safety of our participants, parents, coaches and staff," a message from the Sandy Parks and Recreation states.

At the same news conference held at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, incident commander Marty Adell said crews are coming in from around the country bringing helicopters, tankers and engines to fight the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires.

Adell said fire lines are being set up to protect homes should winds drive the fire in that direction. It was fortunate, he said, that high winds forecast for Friday leveled off and the fires are moving at a "relatively moderate pace right now."

Lee called the firefighting effort "the white hats. They're here to help. That's the Calvary coming."

Gov. Gary Herbert is heading to the area and expected to brief the news media early this afternoon. On Friday, he said the situation "is a real emergency" after meeting with fire officials and local leaders in Spanish Fork.