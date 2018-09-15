LOGAN — The body of a woman missing since Aug. 18 has been found and police believe she was murdered.

Stacy Robert Willis, 41, of Hyrum, has been arrested and accused of killing Merrilee Cox-Lafferty, 37, Logan police said Saturday.

Willis was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday night for investigation of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After Cox-Lafferty's disappearance, the Cache County Sheriff's Office put out an alert at the time that described her as having severe epilepsy combined with memory loss and mobility issues, and driving a car with California license plates.

The woman had last been seen in the Logan area.

"The case soon became suspicious as detectives worked through leads of her disappearance," Logan police said in a statement.

The case was later determined to be a homicide. Cox-Lafferty's body was found in Cache County, but police did not say exactly when or where.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and tenacity of Logan City and Cache County officers. This is a tragic end to a difficult case. Our hearts go out to the family as they learn of the loss of Merrilee," Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said in a statement.

Utah court records show that Willis was convicted of felony discharge of a firearm in 2014, forgery in 2003, escape from custody in 2000 and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 1999.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.