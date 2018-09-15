SALT LAKE CITY — A participant in an altercation between bar patrons was shot to death in a downtown parking structure early Saturday, police said.

The fight started between two groups of people at a bar and moved to the parking structure at 55 E. Exchange Place, where shots were fired, said Salt Lake Police Lt. Justin Hudson.

He said it was not clear if the participants were in vehicles, or if both groups fired weapons.

The call to police came at 12:39 a.m., Hudson said.

No details have yet been released about the victim, who died at the scene, or any suspects.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.