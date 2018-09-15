Here’s a complete roundup of Friday’s high school football action from around the state.

2A NORTH

SOUTH SUMMIT 64, AM. LEADERSHIP 7: South Summit roared to a fast start out of the gates, scoring 34 points before halftime hit. Leading the charge was Kael Atkinson, who threw for five touchdowns, three of which landed in Brayden Lundgreen's hands. Video replay

DELTA 18, MILLARD 15: Delta recorded the victory over Millard in region play. Video replay

GUNNISON VALLEY 34, NORTH SUMMIT 31: Gunnison scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory against North Summit. Video replay

2A SOUTH

NORTH SEVIER 25, ENTERPRISE 7: In the battle of the Wolves, North Sevier was finally able to find the end zone after a scoreless first half on a 58-yard run by Riley Ogden. North Sevier added three more insurance TDs in the fourth quarter to secure the region victory over Enterprise. Video replay

SAN JUAN 27, BEAVER 25: Corbin Palmer hit Porter Ivins for two touchdown passes in the final minute of the game, including the game-winner with under one second left. The victory gave the Broncos control of the 2A South region. Video replay

GRAND 34, SOUTH SEVIER 14: Bryant Troutt ran for four touchdowns to lead the Red Devils past South Sevier. Troutt's four first-half touchdowns built an insurmountable lead that proved too much for South Sevier to overcome. Video replay

3A NORTH

UNION 35, CARBON 0:Lincoln Labrum and Rayden Deets ran rampant against Carbon in Union's shutout win. Labrum scored the first three touchdowns of the game, then Deets punched in the final two scores. Video replay

EMERY 28, JUDGE MEMORIAL 21: Emery quarterback Kyson Stilson connected with Jaymes Bowman with 0:17 remaining to claim the lead for the final time as the Spartans defeated Judge Memorial in a back-and-forth battle.

MORGAN 28, GRANTSVILLE 14: The Trojans took down the Cowboys, withstanding a fourth quarter Grantsville charge. Morgan quarterback Carter Thackeray threw three touchdown passes, all three of which weny to Tyson Hurd. Video replay

3A SOUTH

JUAB 26, RICHFIELD 21: Juab went on the road and took down the Wildcats for an important 3A South victory. Jayden Valtinson threw two early touchdown passes, three in total, to help the Wasps get off to a quick start. Richfield fought back but would never get enough momentum to make a comeback. Video replay

NORTH SANPETE 17, JUAN DIEGO 14: Chance Clawson hit Jaxton Langschwager on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 4:48 remaining to give North Sanpete the go-ahead score. Video replay

SUMMIT ACADEMY 56, MANTI 21: The Bears jumped out to a 36-7 lead at the half and never looked back as they cruised to the region victory over Manti. Kasey Briggs passed accounted for five touchdown passes, connecting with Colin Dodge for three of them in the win.

REGION 1

NORTHRIDGE 38, CLEARFIELD 0: Colby Browning found Jacob Rhoades often, connecting with him for three touchdown passes. Dawson Ishmael was also key in the win, scoring a rushing touchdown and taking an interception to the house.

FREMONT 21, DAVIS 14:Silver Wolves quarterback Mitch Stratford threw two touchdown passes to receiver Chaedon Day to lead Fremont past Davis in a tight Region 1 matchup. After leading 14-0 in the second quarter, the Darts allowed 14 unanswered point over three quarters before Fremont scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with 3:21 remaining in the game on a Jay Scott 2-yard TD. Scott rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries. Full story

SYRACUSE 28, LAYTON 7: It was a team effort from Syracuse as it defeated Layton. Kaden Hanberg scored a rushing touchdown, Bridger Hamblin connected with Cobe Velez for a score, Kavehi Fonua scooped up a fumble and took it 90 yards the other way and Hamblin scored a rushing TD.

REGION 2

GRANGER 57, HILLCREST 24:Granger running back Mosese Sonasi ran for five touchdowns, including bursts of 75, 82, 62, and 50 yards, to lead the Lancers past Hillcrest.

HUNTER 52, CYPRUS 42: DaiSean Cash threw four touchdown passes and ran in two more to lead the Wolverines past Cyprus in a barnburner that featured 94 total points scored.

REGION 3

EAST 56, TAYLORSVILLE 7: The Leopards were simply dominant in the victory over Taylorsville. East scored seven unanswered touchdowns, eight in total, before the Warriors managed to find the end zone in the final minute. Josh Parker was one of six Leopards to score a touchdown, as were Josh Glad, Quincy Sandoval, Tutu Spann and IJ Sula.

HERRIMAN 56, COPPER HILLS 0: Herriman pounded the ground all the way to a win. Five Herriman players (Alec Perschon, Cole Williams, Kepu Fifita and Ngana Leakhe) scored rushing touchdowns in the Mustangs' win.

REGION 4

AMERICAN FORK 42, WESTLAKE 7:Thanks in part to quarterback Boone Abbott, the Cavemen cruised past the Thunder. Abbott accounted for four American Fork scores, including three touchdown passes. Dallin Johnson, Chase Roberts and McKay Nelson each were a recipient of one of said throws. Abbott also rushed for a 64-yard score.

BINGHAM 35, PLEASANT GROVE 32: The Miners defeated the Vikings in a close one in both teams’ region opener. Evona Hall led the way for Bingham with four rushing scores, while Jared Greenfield and Andrew Wimmer each added a score. Greenfield's came on a 93-yard kick return, while Wimmer's was a 30-yard rush. Video replay | Full story

REGION 5

BOX ELDER 21, BOUNTIFUL 20: After both teams didn't score in the initial overtime, Bountiful found the end zone on Brig Willard's second score of the game. However, Micah Pettit and the Braves’ kicking game missed the extra point, leaving the door open for the Bees. Bernard Pena would score for Box Elder and Keaton Lamb would put the ball through the upright to clinch the road region win. Full story

VIEWMONT 42, FARMINGTON 12: Robert Summerhays carried the ball 33 times for 225 yards and one touchdown and Dutcher Lines passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns as Viewmont broke open a close game by scoring 28 unanswered points to close out the game.

ROY 58, WOODS CROSS 28: After trailing 14-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Royals rallied to take the lead and secure the region victory over Woods Cross. Jaden Harris rushed for three touchdowns to Roy in the win.

REGION 6

HIGHLAND 24, MURRAY 0:Highland's rushing attack controlled the game as the Rams produced three rushing touchdowns. Highland's defense blanked Murray as the Rams picked up a big Region 6 win.

OLYMPUS 42, WEST 12: John Frank to Noah Bennee was a popular combination, with Frank finding Bennee three times in Olympus' rout of West. Frank finished with four touchdown passes. Video replay

REGION 9

CANYON VIEW 27, CEDAR 14: Hunter Talbot and Bryaden Cavaleri each rushed for a touchdown while teammate Colten Shumway ran for two more to lead the Falcons to the region victory against the Redmen.

DESERT HILLS 52, HURRICANE 0: The Thunder rolled over the Tigers, thanks to a dominant first half. Desert Hills quarterback Logan Wilstead threw six touchdowns, including a long of 49 yards to Bo Barben. Barben had two touchdown receptions, second most of the team by Jace Mortensen, who hauled in three. All told, four Thunder receivers had at least one touchdown reception.

DIXIE 13, SNOW CANYON 7: Flyers running back Westin Banuelos carried the ball 20 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Dixie survived a late scare on the final drive from Snow Canyon but the defense held on to win.

REGION 10

MOUNTAIN VIEW 32, PAYSON 28:The Bruins finished an epic comeback when Duce Anderson scored on a 2-yard run with 0:38 remaining in the game to take the lead and ultimately give Mountain View a come-from-behind win. Mountain View scored twice in the final 1:17 of the game and outscored Payson 20-7 in the fourth quarter.

REGION 11

PARK CITY 45, BEN LOMOND 7: Park City running back Brady Baumann scored three times on the ground to lead the Miners past Ben Lomond. Baumann ripped off an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap a dominant win.

OGDEN 14, BONNEVILLE 10: Chase Butler scored all of Ogden's points, scoring on a 27-yard run and a 7-yard pass from Bo Devries as Ogden prevailed over Bonneville.

STANSBURY 42, TOOELE 21:The Stallions scored in each quarter to build a steady lead and pick up the Region 11 victory over Tooele. Jet Richins rushed for two touchdowns to lead Stansbury in the victory.

REGION 12

LOGAN 35, GREEN CANYON 28: Logan quarterback Jonny Parkinson scored five total touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies past Green Canyon. Parkinson threw the last of his four touchdown passes with 2:26 remaining in the game on an 11-yard pass to Joshua Jensen that would go on to be the game-winning touchdown as Logan claimed its first Region 12 win.

RIDGELINE 29, MOUNTAIN CREST 28: Ridgeline quarterback Breck Jackson threw four touchdown passes to lead the Riverhawks past Mountain Crest. The Riverhawks scored a come-from-behind, overtime win over rival Mountain Crest.

SKY VIEW 29, BEAR RIVER 17:Sky View scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to claim a come-from-behind win over Bear River. Video replay

NONREGION

MILFORD 44, RICH 7: Bryson Barnes threw five touchdown passes and ran in another to lead Milford past Rich. Barnes threw a 45-yard bomb to Paxton Henrie. Henrie caught four of Barnes' five touchdowns.

PAROWAN 49, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 21: Porter Wood scored four touchdowns for the Rams, who jumped out to a quick lead and cruised for the road victory.

BRIGHTON 21, SKYLINE 15:The Bengals took down the Eagles thanks to three second quarter scores. Yanni Hillas threw for a score, Tristan VanKomen rushed for another and the final Brighton score came courtesy of an 83-yard kick return by MJ Cirillo.

WASATCH 45, COTTONWOOD 0: Brock Cloward's five first-half touchdown tosses led Wasatch past the Colts. Cottonwood's defense gained momentum in the second half but its offense could never get going as the Colts got shutout for the third time this season.

DUCHESNE 14, KANAB 6: The Eagles used rushing touchdowns from Jaren Mortensen and Skyler Ford to pick up the home victory against Kanab. The Duchesne defense allowed just two field goals from the Cowboys in the win. Video replay

LONE PEAK 42, KEARNS 0: Kobe Freeman, Masen Wake, JD Neeleman, Shawn Wood and Trajan Hansen all played a part in scoring touchdowns for Lone Peak in the Knights' win.

LEHI 29, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 7:Lehi jumped out to a big start in the first quarter, scoring 21 points in the opening period. Running back Carsen Manookin scored three rushing touchdowns in the Lehi victory. Video replay

ALTAMONT 18, MONTICELLO 12: McKay Foy rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Sheets rushed for another as the Longhorns defeated Monticello at home. Video replay

SPRINGVILLE 20, JORDAN 16: After trailing 16-8 at halftime the Red Devils scored 12 unanswered second-half points to capture a come-from-behind victory over Jordan.

TIMPANOGOS 49, UINTAH 0:Timpanogos got its scoring done early, scoring 49 points before heading into the the locker room for halftime. Rory Ziegra was huge for the Timberwolves, accounting for five of Timpanogos' seven touchdowns. Ziegra had two big plays — a 87-yard blocked kick return and a 79-yard run. Video replay

ALTA 36, WEBER 23:Hawks running back Dallin Pan ran for five touchdowns to lead Alta past Weber. Pan scored all five of Alta's touchdowns in the game. Video replay | Full story