Weber State women’s soccer came away with an impressive 3-2 victory Friday night. This is WSU’s first victory at home and the most goals the Wildcats have scored in a game so far this season.

“A good win for the team tonight,” said head coach Tim Crompton. “The first half we played well and had (a) couple of nice goals in the run of play. In the second half, we give UCSB credit for their ability to climb back into the game, but in the end, we were able to stay focused and create the game-winner. Morgan was outstanding with her finishing tonight, and her teammates slipped her some nice balls.”

In the first 14 minutes of the game, Mylee Broad found an opening and sent it to Olivia Barton who was able to dish it to Morgan Quarberg who had a one-on-one opportunity with UCSB’s goalkeeper. Quarberg was able to break away and sink one into the back of the net for Weber State’s first goal at home of the season.

Just 14 minutes later, in the 28th minute, Chansi Crompton broke away from the Gauchos defense with Kinsley Napoli making the run alongside. Crompton dished it to Napoli for WSU’s second goal of the game. Crompton’s assist tied the Big Sky all-time career record for assists.

In the 62nd minute, UCSB managed a goal, but WSU still had a 2-1 lead coming into the last part of the second half. The Gauchos definitely weren’t going down without a fight as they were able to sink another goal in the 78th minute of play.

The score was tied 2-2. After playing intense defense, the Wildcats were finally able to transition with Barton and Broad creating room for the Wildcats to move up the field. Quarnberg made another great run, and Broad dished Quarnberg the ball. Quarnberg was able to finish the play and sink her second goal of the game and her second goal of the season for the game-winner.

Weber State ended the game with a 3-2 victory over UC Santa Barbara, which was ranked No. 3 in the Western region.

WSU is now 2-2-3 overall on the season and will continue action this weekend with a game at Arizona State on Sunday.

"I felt like we kept possession really well during the entire game,” Quarnberg said. “We've been working on it all season, and this past week we've been focusing on finishing. Finishing was our focus tonight, and we came out and got the job done. We are really proud of ourselves, and we gave a great effort and worked really hard so we're ready ASU on Sunday."