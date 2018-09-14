WALLSBURG, Wasatch County — Residents of one street have evacuated while firefighters battle a blaze that started in Wallsburg, Wasatch County, late Friday evening.

The fire, which started about 7:30 p.m. at Little Valley Road and Stark Lane, was burning an estimated 4 to 5 acres.

All residents on Little Valley Road were evacuated, according to Janet Carson, public information officer for the Wasatch County Fire District.

People displaced by the fire could go to the Wallsburg Town Hall, 70 W. Main Canyon Road, Carson said.