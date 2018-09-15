Utah State women's tennis concluded day two at the Bedford Cup on Friday and had impressive opening performances by a pair of Aggies at the Midland Invitational in Midland, Texas.

In consolation singles at the Bedford Cup, freshman Sidnee Lavatai posted a victory over Northern Colorado's Anna Battersby, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7. Also in singles, Annaliese County beat Montana State's Evi Buijsen, 6-4, 6-1. Sophomore Alexandra Taylor lost the first set to Northern Arizona's Ellie Millard, but she went on to win the final two sets, 7-5, 10-8.

In the doubles round of 16, Rhoda Tanui and Gabrielle Dekkers advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Montana State's Evi Buijsen and Linnea Fristam, 8-5.

At the Midland Invitational, junior Hannah Jones and sophomore Alexandra Pisareva went 5-0 on the day as the duo won two singles matches and a doubles match. In the round of 32, Jones defeated Abilene Christian's Sarah Adams, 6-1, 6-1, while Pisareva cruised past Penn State's Frederikke Svarre, 6-1, 6-0. The round of 16 saw Jones beat Penn State's Chelsea Sawyer, 6-0, 6-3, and Pisareva come back from a first set loss to defeat Allison Stewart of Abilene Christian, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Jones and Pisareva beat UAB's Sonia Grzwyocz and Hana Sisirak, 8-5, to close out the day.

Action resumes for the Aggies on Saturday as USU will participate in singles and doubles at the Bedford Cup and Midland Invitational.