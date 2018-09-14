Dixie State men’s soccer team came away with a 1-1 double-overtime draw in the program’s first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match played at in-state foe Westminster College on Friday afternoon at Dumke Field. The tie snapped a string of 43-straight matches the Trailblazers played without coming away with either a win or a loss.

The Trailblazers (2-1-1, 0-0-1 RMAC) and Griffins battled back and forth scoreless through the first 39-plus minutes until junior Moises Medina intercepted a Westminster clearing attempt just out of the 18-yard box and drew a foul inside the penalty area to earn a penalty kick. Medina then stepped up and tucked home the chance at the 40:01 mark of the stanza to stake his side a 1-0 advantage.

DSU maintained its slim one-goal lead until the 77th minute when the Blazer defense could not clear out a couple of dangerous Griffin chances. Westminster (4-0-1, 0-0-1 RMAC) finally punched in the equalizer in the scrum when Blaze Nelson fired a ball that deflected off a DSU defender into the top-right corner of the goal to square the match at 1-1.

Medina had a great look with less than five minutes to play in regulation as he sent in a shot to the right post that Griffin keeper Max Medley deflected away. In the first overtime session, Westminster attempted six shots, two of which were on target, but junior netminder Zach Nielson turned away both chances.

Dixie State was credited with the lone shot attempt in the second OT, but Medina was again stopped by Medley, as both sides settled for the tie. DSU finished with 11 shot attempts, six on frame, with Medina accounting for five of his side’s six shots on goal. Nielson wound up with five saves for the match.

Dixie State makes the short hop east to Denver for a key RMAC match at MSU Denver on Sunday beginning at noon.