Dixie State women’s volleyball team collected its third-straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory with a 3-1 result over Western State Colorado in the Trailblazers’ first RMAC home match Friday night inside the DSU SAC.

The Trailblazers (8-2, 3-0 RMAC) quickly rolled to a 2-0 match lead on the strength of a 25-15 win in set one, followed by a 25-16 triumph in set two. DSU used a decisive 10-2 run to break a 9-9 tie to pull away in the first set and scored the final seven points of the second frame to go up two sets.

Western State (1-11, 0-4 RMAC) led for most of the third stanza, thanks in part to a 12-5 spurt that turned a 13-13 deadlock into a 25-18 win to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Trailblazers bounced back with a dominant fourth frame as they hit .478 with 13 kills en route to a 25-8 set win to clinch the match.

Sophomore Megan Treanor nearly posted a triple-double as she hit .571 on her way to a game-high 18 kills with 15 assists, seven digs and five total blocks (one solo). Junior To’a Faleao-Baich added 12 kills, five digs and two blocks (one solo), and junior Lauren Gammell just missed a double-double as she finished with 10 kills and a game-high nine block assists.

Dixie State hit a season-high .311 with 57 kills to just 19 attack errors. Meanwhile, the Trailblazer defense forced 26 WSCU hitting errors and limited the Mountaineers to a .045 clip (31 total kills) thanks to 44 digs and 11 total team blocks.

Dixie State quickly turns around to host Colorado Mesa in a Saturday matinee beginning at 3 p.m.