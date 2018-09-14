Steve Johnson, DSU Athletics
Dixie State women’s volleyball team collected its third-straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory with a 3-1 result over Western State Colorado in the Trailblazers’ first RMAC home match Friday night inside the DSU SAC.

The Trailblazers (8-2, 3-0 RMAC) quickly rolled to a 2-0 match lead on the strength of a 25-15 win in set one, followed by a 25-16 triumph in set two. DSU used a decisive 10-2 run to break a 9-9 tie to pull away in the first set and scored the final seven points of the second frame to go up two sets.

Western State (1-11, 0-4 RMAC) led for most of the third stanza, thanks in part to a 12-5 spurt that turned a 13-13 deadlock into a 25-18 win to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Trailblazers bounced back with a dominant fourth frame as they hit .478 with 13 kills en route to a 25-8 set win to clinch the match.

Sophomore Megan Treanor nearly posted a triple-double as she hit .571 on her way to a game-high 18 kills with 15 assists, seven digs and five total blocks (one solo). Junior To’a Faleao-Baich added 12 kills, five digs and two blocks (one solo), and junior Lauren Gammell just missed a double-double as she finished with 10 kills and a game-high nine block assists.

Dixie State hit a season-high .311 with 57 kills to just 19 attack errors. Meanwhile, the Trailblazer defense forced 26 WSCU hitting errors and limited the Mountaineers to a .045 clip (31 total kills) thanks to 44 digs and 11 total team blocks.

Dixie State quickly turns around to host Colorado Mesa in a Saturday matinee beginning at 3 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

