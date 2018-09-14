PROVO — BYU will have the chance to check its progression against a ranked opponent when the Cougars travel to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday to face No. 6 Wisconsin.

Last year, the Badgers rolled into Provo and waltzed out of LaVell Edwards Stadium with a convincing 40-6 victory.

This year, Wisconsin (2-0) again comes in with a high ranking, at No. 6 in both polls. The Cougars (1-1), meanwhile, are coming off a home loss to California.

Watch the video to see what BYU had to say about the challenges of facing Wisconsin.

Here are a few of the highlights:

"There's always an excitement when everybody believes they're going to be more physical than you, then you come in with a chip on your shoulder," BYU fullback Brayden El-Bakri said about the challenge of facing Wisconsin.

"I think they set the bar on the physical, hard-nosed running game. They have a Heisman candidate there. It will be another chance, another challenge to go against another Heisman candidate and see what happens," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said about facing Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.