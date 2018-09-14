Utah State men's tennis opened the fall season with impressive performances in Midland, Texas, and Laguna Niguel, California, on Friday, as a pair of Aggies advanced to the quarterfinals in singles at the Midland Invitational and sophomore Felipe Acosta advanced to the round of 64 in singles at the ITF Futures.

In singles at the Midland Invitational, Isaac Arturo Arevalo beat Abilene Christian's Niko Mocceau, 6-2, 6-2, in the round of 32. Arevalo went on to face UT-Arlington's Enrique Pardo, losing the first set, 3-6. He then dropped four games in the second to win 6-4 and closed out the third set with a 6-3 win. Junior Duro Opacic cruised through the round of 32, defeating UT-Arlington's Jakub Grzegorczyk, 6-2, 6-0, and New Mexico's Karlo Divkovic, 6-2, 6-2, in the round of 16.

In doubles play, sophomore Jose Carvajal and freshman Rithvik Bollipalli advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles play by edging out Gardiner Perotii and Carlos Tamarit of SMU, 8-5. Carvajal and Bollipalli lost, 8-4, to Tyler Junior College and TCU's Luke Simkiss and Max Kurzban, respectively.

At the ITF Futures Tournament, sophomore Acosta won a convincing game over Eroll Lawrence, 6-0, 6-1, in the qualifying round.

Action resumes for the Aggies on Saturday as USU will participate in singles and doubles at the Midland Invitational and Acosta in the ITF Futures.