Amy Ungricht completes a painting at the Olympic Legacy Plaza at The Gateway for the Urban Plein Air Festival in Salt Lake City on Friday. Ungricht is among 25 artists demonstrating their painting skills to the public at 10 curated locations in the downtown area through Saturday. The festival invites audiences to engage with participating artists and get a view into their process of completing a painting, providing the opportunity to see art in the making. Live painting locations are at The Gateway; Abravenal Plaza; Rose Wagner Performing Art Center, Temple Square; the southwest corner of 100 South and Main; the Capitol Theatre; Exchange Place; the Wallace E. Bennett building; Broadway Theaters and the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

