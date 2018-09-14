SANDY — Some may have been clamoring for Real Salt Lake to address its forward situation ahead of the roster freeze date, but on Friday afternoon the club announced an addition to its back line.

Free agent defender Nedum Onuoha will join RSL as it gets ready to conclude the 2018 regular season with an eye toward a playoff spot. The 31-year-old center back was born in Nigeria and grew up in England. He had a stellar stint with Manchester City, appearing in 95 games, and then moved to Queens Park Rangers, where he has been since 2011.

The RSL defense has seven shutouts through 28 matches thus far as it prepares for Saturday’s contest against Minnesota United FC at Rio Tinto Stadium. Head coach Mike Petke and company sit in a tie for fourth place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference.