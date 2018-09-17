As I listened to the presentation of Parents Empowered, I was waiting to hear them tell parents to remove all alcohol from their homes, or to tell parents to stop drinking to protect their children.

There is so much that we can and should do as parents that will help our children have a successful and healthy life.

To all parents, I would warn you to not fall into teenage blackmail. Whenever a kid says to you, "don't you trust me?" it is a trap, because they are blackmailing you to choose between trust and love. Whenever that question is presented to a parent the answer should be "no" followed by, "I don't trust myself in certain situations."

When a kid says that, please know that they are putting themselves in situations where things are happening that are not good and they may be very dangerous. Please don't think that your child will always be the strong one — they won't.

Parents, stop thinking this parenting thing is just a game: It is a serious responsibility. All parents should put the health, happiness and success of their children above that of themselves. Please stop saying "do as I say, not as I do."

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake