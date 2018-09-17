A Deseret News article on Sept. 5 stated "Utah is third in the country for the most abnormal high temperatures over the past 20 years, at two degrees above normal." The consensus of climate scientists is that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.

Most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position. We are witnessing worsening droughts, fires and hurricanes. We are watching glaciers recede and our snow pack decrease.

If the warming continues to worsen as is predicted, what will we tell our grandchildren? Will we tell them that we did not believe the scientists, that it was too hard to make changes? Will we tell them we were good stewards of the earth, that we discussed the issue thoroughly, that we looked for solutions, that we acted for their health and well-being?

Carbon fee and dividend is a solution endorsed by economists and promoted by the nonpartisan organization Citizen’s Climate Lobby. Our children and grandchildren depend on us to make the right choices. Are we willing to risk doing nothing?

Judy Gooch

Salt Lake City