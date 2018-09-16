Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant when it's a stable constituent of our atmosphere. When carbon dioxide is taking an unprecedented spike in geologic history, then it becomes one serious pollutant indeed.

Stop kidding yourself. Stop fiddling around. School is out. Save capitalism and price carbon emissions. Picture an offshore oil rig, except with a wind turbine on it. What we need is a bit of courage and imagination.

We're afraid of a world without fossil carbon energy, but within a decade we'll wonder what we were so afraid of.

Charles Ashurst

Logan