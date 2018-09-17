A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Apple just unveiled its newest phones, the largest of which has a 6.5-inch screen. At this rate, we soon will be rolling phone booths behind us wherever we go. But don’t worry. They will be huge status symbols.

---

One good thing about the new iPhone Xs Max is that it’s immune to accidentally being dropped in the toilet. It won’t fit.

---

The iPhone Xs Max costs up to $1,500 with tax. That doesn’t include the chiropractic bills from lugging it around all day.

---

A poll found 28 million people said they would be willing to go into debt for one of the new phones. That’s also about how many people get angry with Washington for running up annual deficits. But in their defense, the government can’t offer us two 12 megapixels camera sensors with Super Retina display.

---

The poll also found 44 percent of millennials said their smartphone is more important than their credit rating. That would be true only up to a point, unless someone invents a “repo man early warning” app.

---

The celebrity world was aflutter last week when Kanye West said his wife, Kim Kardashian, was attending law school. Later, a spokesman clarified this wasn’t true. Rather, Kardashian’s work on prison reform was so intense it was like school. The clarification came just in time, before the president could announce he had a backup in mind if the Senate didn’t confirm Brett Kavanaugh.

---

Kavanaugh, meanwhile, was thrilled to have made it to the final round, where he will compete against that acrobatic couple from Salt Lake and a comedian in a dragon suit.

---

As for Kanye West, the whole incident showed he might be presidential material, after all.

---

FanX invaded Salt Lake City recently. The city’s ne’er do wells were no-doubt dismayed to see so many superheroes on each TRAX train.