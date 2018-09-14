Due to two fires 15 miles south of Provo, the BYU-hosted Autumn Classic will be moved to Utah State’s Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course, located at 1498 N. 800 E.

As of noon on Friday, Provo and the surrounding area is at a 216 on the Air Quality Index, with 150 being considered an unsafe level for any physical exertion outside. BYU will still be the host school, as the women will have a start time at 9 a.m. MT, while the men will start at 9:30 a.m.

Besides Utah State and BYU, other schools slated to compete in the Autumn Classic include Utah, Wber State, Pacific, Santa Clara, Westminster and Dixie State.

BYU's men's team is nationally ranked at No. 2, while its women's team is No. 17. Utah State's women's team enters the race No. 10 nationally, while the Aggie men are just outside of the top 30, coming in at No. 33.