Utah Valley University sophomore wrestler Taylor LaMont will represent Team USA for an unprecedented sixth-consecutive time at the World Championships next week when he competes at the UWW Junior World Greco-Roman Championships on Sept. 17-19, in Trnava, Slovakia.

LaMont earned his spot to compete on the 2018 U.S. Junior Greco-Roman World Team back in June when he claimed the spot after his opponent failed to make weight at a UWW Junior World Greco-Roman Special Wrestle-Off in Atlanta.

This year's appearance will mark LaMont's third straight on the Junior World Team after previously accomplishing the same feat three times for the Cadet World Team. It is believed that LaMont is the first athlete in history to make the U.S. World Team in his age group for six-consecutive years.

"The goal right now is to become a Junior World Champion. That's all that I'm focusing on and all that I think about," said UVU sophomore LaMont. "I want to go there and bring home a world championship belt."

LaMont is coming off one of the most successful seasons in UVU wrestling history during his redshirt freshman campaign in which he posted a 27-5 record and finished just one win shy of earning All-American honors after having his first NCAA Championship run come to a close in the "Blood Round". He also became the first Utah Valley grappler in program history to hold down the No. 1 national ranking after he was ranked No. 1 in his weight class in the national RPI for more than a month in 2017-18, as well as the program's first to victory at the prestigious Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational with an impressive run that featured a trio of wins over former All-American wrestlers.

On the world stage, LaMont is a former Junior World Bronze Medalist after taking third at the UWW Junior World Greco-Roman Championships in 2016. He also placed fifth at last year's Junior Worlds after falling in the bronze-medal match.

LaMont has suited up for the U.S. three times at the Cadet level (2013, 2014, 2015) and three times at the Junior level (2016, 2017, 2018). Next week in Slovakia, he will wrestle for Team USA at 60 kg.

"I'm really excited to head there this year. I'm not nervous like I have been in the past. I'm just going out there to score points and wrestle my matches," LaMont added. "I have the opportunity to be one of the leaders on the United States' team this year, and we're hoping to win a Greco team trophy as well."

LaMont is a five-time Fargo champion and is coming off a bronze finish at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Wrestling at 60 kg, LaMont's weight class will open the 2018 UWW Junior World Championships on Tuesday, Sept. 18, with the qualification rounds at 10:30 a.m., in Trnava.

To watch, you can purchase a streaming package of the tournament for $29.99 via TrackWrestling.com. To view results and for more information, visit UnitedWorldWrestling.org.