WEST JORDAN — The Jordan School Board will hold a meeting to inform parents about the boundary change process at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The meeting will be held in the auditorium at West Jordan High School, 8136 S. 2700 West.

The district will open five new schools — a high school, two middle schools and two elementary schools — in the 2019-20 school year, and boundary changes to existing schools will be necessary in order to establish boundaries for the new schools.

No boundary decisions will be made at this meeting.