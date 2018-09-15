SALT LAKE CITY — Actor Mark Wahlberg’s daily routine isn’t just about snacking, lifting and working out.

He actually makes a little time for prayer.

Wahlberg shared an image of his daily routine on Instagram Wednesday, showing each step he takes to keep in shape and live a happy life.

The image shows that Wahlberg wakes up at 2:30 a.m. every morning. Within 15 minutes of waking up, Wahlberg spends 30 minutes for “prayer time” right before breakfast.

So many questions about Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule. A 90 min shower at 0600? Just 30 mins of golf? Is it crazy golf? pic.twitter.com/Q7ETsw4HfM — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) September 12, 2018

Wahlberg has “family time” blocked out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which can also include meetings and work calls. He picks his kids up at 3 p.m. and spends more time with family at 5:30 p.m. for dinner.

The oddest part of the schedule happens at 9:30 a.m when Wahlberg has “cryo chamber recovery.”

“The cryotherapy recovery is a treatment favored by athletes using liquid nitrogen to briefly plunge the air to temperature below minus-100 degrees Celsius to alleviate muscle and joint pain,” according to BBC News.

Wahlberg reportedly stuck to the schedule while filming “Miles 22,” according to BBC News. He even stuck to the schedule during the holiday seasons.

"Most of the time I get to work out and do all my stuff while my family's asleep — especially on the weekends," he said, according to BBC. "By the time I've gotten up, worked out, done all my stuff, played golf, the kids are just waking up and my wife's sleeping in, so it works out good — but that's one of the big advantages of getting up early."

In 2013, Wahlberg told Parade magazine that his Irish Catholic background played an important role in his life.

“It’s the most important part of my life,” he explained. “I don’t try to push it on anybody and I don’t try to hide it.”

According to The Huffington Post, Wahlberg tried to attend church twice a week at the time.

“If the kids are good, I’ll have doughnuts for them at 6:30 in the morning, and I’ll say, ‘You guys gotta let Mommy sleep in!’ I’ll go to church at 7:30 and everybody will be eating breakfast when I come home. Then we’ll go to church again at 10:30, if things aren’t too hectic. Or if one of the kids has a game we’ll watch them play. It’s a nice family day,” the actor told Parade.