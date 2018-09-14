Braxton Jeppsen, of Roosevelt, auditions to perform the national anthem at a Utah Jazz game during the 2018-19 season at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Auditions were open to individuals and small groups — up to eight performers — of all ages. Instrumentalists were also encouraged to try out.

The Utah Jazz require the anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner, with no styling or individual musical interpretation. The judges included Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor and Jazz personnel.

All applicants will be notified by email by Sept. 28 if they have been invited to perform during a home game.

