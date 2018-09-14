SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Pac-12 opening opponent — the Washington Huskies — is one the Utes will be trying to break a hex against.

Washington has beaten Utah 10 of the 11 times they’ve played, including the past two contests in one-possession games after the Utes picked up their only win against the Huskies in 2015.

Like the past two meetings, Washington (1-1) comes to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday ranked, at No. 10 in the Associated Press poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.

Watch the video to see what the Utes (2-0) had to say about the challenges of facing the Huskies.

Here’s a few of the highlights.

“He’ll make you pay (if you’re undisciplined) and it will affect you in a lot bigger way than it may have affected us last Saturday. … He’s just a smart quarterback in general,” — Utah linebacker Chase Hansen on Washington quarterback Jake Browning.

“We’ve played them well, and we’ve got to find a way to get over that hump,” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on facing Washington.