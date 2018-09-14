City of New Bern via Associated Press
In this photo released by the City of New Bern, N.C., a bear statue floats in flood waters on South Front street in New Bern, N.C. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge early Friday, ripping apart buildings and knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses as it settled in for what could be a long and extraordinarily destructive drenching.
Hurricane Florence’s relentless first-day assault on the Carolinas is impacting a number of Latter-day Saints, with floodwaters inundating homes and transforming subdivision streets into canals.

“As of this morning, we have maybe 20 member families whose homes are uninhabitable, and I’m sure there are many more,” said Kinston North Carolina Stake President David Walker on Friday.

Members living in the riverside city of New Bern and surrounding communities in North Carolina’s Craven County have been hit especially hard.

Jason Swensen
Jason Swensen Jason Swensen is a reporter for the Deseret News. He writes for and is the associate editor of the LDS Church News.
