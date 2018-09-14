City of New Bern via Associated Press

Hurricane Florence’s relentless first-day assault on the Carolinas is impacting a number of Latter-day Saints, with floodwaters inundating homes and transforming subdivision streets into canals.

“As of this morning, we have maybe 20 member families whose homes are uninhabitable, and I’m sure there are many more,” said Kinston North Carolina Stake President David Walker on Friday.

Members living in the riverside city of New Bern and surrounding communities in North Carolina’s Craven County have been hit especially hard.

