As I read the latest Linda and Richard Eyre family column, I was compelled to type a quick thank you to them. I understand the column is their last in this paper because they are so busy and moving on to other modes of communication.

Thank you for the past 40 plus years (really? How time flies) of being a strong voice in support of strong viable families. I have so many of your books, have seen you as presenters at conventions, heard you on the radio, etc. You along with family, neighbors, friends, church and others helped so much in supporting my husband and me in having a greatly satisfying marriage, strong family relations and productive, contributing, positive-minded children and grandchildren that are going to be better than ever. May we all continue to struggle in these great efforts of strengthening families wherever we are. Family and God are my first priority and the prime source of my joy. It is what lasts. Thank you, thank you. You are a blessed couple.

Linda Snarr

Taylorsville

