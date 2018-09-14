WEST VALLEY CITY — The fire department is offering monthly hands-only CPR classes through the end of the year.

The classes will be held at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, Wednesday, Oct. 10, Thursday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Classes will be taught at Fire Station No. 74, 5545 W. 3100 South. No registration is required. Participants must be 12 or older.

According to the American Heart Association, bystanders start CPR — administering chest compressions to a victim in cardiac arrest — about 40 percent of the time. In Utah, the rate is much lower — about 20 percent.

Hands-only CPR is a less-complicated process, meaning fewer worries about contagious diseases or awkward mouth-to-mouth contact.