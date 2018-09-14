RIVERTON — Petersen Family Farm, 11800 S. 4000 West, will celebrate the harvest on Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature face painting and pony rides for kids, as well a chance to explore the farm. There will also be a food trucks, live music and a market featuring fresh produce and baked goods.

Admission is $5 per person; children under 2 get in free. Admission includes a monthlong entrance pass to the farm and three tickets each that can be used to participate in the activities, plus access to the farm’s yearly Pumpkin Patch.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, log on to petersenfamilyfarm.com.