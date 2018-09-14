COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A woman who investigators say stopped and made several phone calls after hitting and killing a pedestrian, and who was described by police as being "cooperative," now faces a felony charge.

The problem, according to prosecutors, is the woman made several phone calls after pulling over — none of them to 911 — and then drove home.

Angela Cairo Petrogeorge, 46, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony.

About 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, Cottonwood Heights police say Nathan Daniel Brown, 36, was intentionally running in and out of traffic on busy Fort Union Boulevard, and at one point was even lying down in the road.

Petrogeorge hit him near 1962 East, according to the charges. Brown was "subsequently run over by at least one other vehicle before motorists stopped traffic."

Petrogeorge "remained in the area of the crash for at least five minutes and made five phone calls, none of which were to 911. She then went home and waited until 8:47 p.m. to call police," according to charging documents.

In a press release issued the next day, Cottonwood Heights police described Petrogeorge as being "cooperative with police and turned over the vehicle for investigation."