Visitors at Yellowstone National Park watched an elk fight another elk in Mammoth Hot Springs when one of the elk approached a man and knocked him to the ground, according to NBC Montana. Boyce Schall of Arlee, Montana, captured the intense scene in a video that went viral Friday afternoon.

ELK VIDEO: An #elk knocked a man to the ground in Yellowstone yesterday. Two bull elk were fighting in @YellowstoneNPS National Park when one of them charged visitors and knocked a man to the ground on Thursday in Mammoth Hot Springs. pic.twitter.com/AwKAJ8n2ys — NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) September 14, 2018

Much of viewers' reactions online ranged from criticism of the group for not staying in their cars, to wishes for the man to recover.

That wasn't the first time the subject of park attendee etiquette in Yellowstone came up in 2018.

Herb Scribner of the Deseret News wrote in August about a Facebook video posted by Lindsey Jones where a visitor taunted a bison in the middle of a Yellowstone road. The man was later arrested in Glacier National Park, according to the Associated Press.

In light of the elk attack, Local News 8 of Idaho reported that park visitors should always stay at least 75 feet from all elk.