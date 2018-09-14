Utah State's men's and women's cross-country teams are set to compete at the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Provo, Utah. The women's 5K race will begin at 9:40 a.m., while the men's 7K run will start at 10:45 a.m.

Five other in-state schools will join Utah State at the event as Utah, Dixie State, Weber State and Westminster College will send their squads to the East Bay Golf Course, where BYU is hosting the race.

“This meet will be a great opportunity to get a look at the Mountain Region course for this year. We will go there and learn everything we can about it,” said second-year USU head coach Artie Gulden.

Utah State opened the season two weeks ago by hosting the Sagebrush Invitational, as the women’s team placed first with 20 points over Utah’s 41 points. Individually, senior Shannon Maloney finished first among Aggie women runners with a time of 18:27.10 in the 5-kilometer race. On the men's side, junior J.D. Thorne of the USU White team captured first in the 7-kilometer run with a time of 21:35.45.

BYU's men's team is nationally ranked at No. 2, while its women's team is No. 17. Utah State's women's team enters the race No. 10 nationally, while the Aggie men are just outside of the top 30, coming in at No. 33.

“There will be some good competition from teams we are used to seeing like BYU, Utah and Weber State, but also from schools we are not used to competing against, like Santa Clara and Pacific,” Gulden said. “We will make the decision on who is racing after we see all the entries, but we will definitely be resting some people as we look forward to traveling to Pennsylvania in a couple weeks.”

At the 2017 Autumn Classic, the Aggie women finished first as a team with 23 points, ahead of BYU’s 32, Weber State’s 85, Dixie State’s 120 and Westminster’s 153. The men’s team took second with 50 points, behind No. 6 BYU’s 19 and ahead of Weber State’s 73, Dixie State’s 129 and Westminster’s 136.

Admission to the BYU Autumn Classic is $6, with the first race, a high school boy's race, beginning at 8 a.m.