THE BASICS

No. 10 Washington (1-1)

at Utah (2-0)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)

FieldTurf

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Tickets:

Series: Washington leads 10-1

Weather: Some clouds and wind, temperatures in the mid-60s.

Transportation: UTA information

THE STAKES

For Washington … The Huskies need a win to avoid a 1-2 start to a season that began with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.

For Utah ... The Utes can bolster their national status with a victory — jumping into the top-25 rankings and building momentum for a division title run.

THE TRENDS

For Washington … The Huskies have only lost to the Utes once in 11 meetings — a 34-23 decision in Seattle three years ago.

For Utah ... The Utes have prevailed in their last three Pac-12 openers. Wins have come against Oregon, USC and Arizona.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Washington … Since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, the Huskies are 4-1 against the Utes — outscoring them 152-117.

For Utah ... The Utes are looking to get over the hump after losing to Washington by a combined 10 points over the past two seasons.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Safety Chase Hansen returns an interception 30 yards versus Washington Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.

Chase Hansen, Utah linebacker: The senior is the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Can he continue his effectiveness against the conference’s top team?

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s secondary vs. Washington’s passing game: The Huskies average 366.5 yards per game in the air. The Utes, meanwhile, give up just 62 yards passing per outing — best in the nation.

QUOTABLE

“They’re extremely aggressive. This is one of the best defenses in our league, for sure, if not the best.”

— Washington coach Chris Petersen

“Washington is very much deserving of their top-10 ranking. They are as complete of a football team as there is in the country.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

Washington hosts Arizona State on Sept. 22; Utah has a bye.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington (8 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 29 — at Washington State (TBA)

Oct. 6 — at Stanford (TBA)

Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times MT