THE BASICS
No. 10 Washington (1-1)
at Utah (2-0)
Kickoff: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)
FieldTurf
TV: ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN
Radio: ESPN 700AM
Series: Washington leads 10-1
Weather: Some clouds and wind, temperatures in the mid-60s.
Transportation: UTA information
THE STAKES
For Washington … The Huskies need a win to avoid a 1-2 start to a season that began with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.
For Utah ... The Utes can bolster their national status with a victory — jumping into the top-25 rankings and building momentum for a division title run.
THE TRENDS
For Washington … The Huskies have only lost to the Utes once in 11 meetings — a 34-23 decision in Seattle three years ago.
For Utah ... The Utes have prevailed in their last three Pac-12 openers. Wins have come against Oregon, USC and Arizona.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
For Washington … Since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, the Huskies are 4-1 against the Utes — outscoring them 152-117.
For Utah ... The Utes are looking to get over the hump after losing to Washington by a combined 10 points over the past two seasons.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Chase Hansen, Utah linebacker: The senior is the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Can he continue his effectiveness against the conference’s top team?
KEY MATCHUP
Utah’s secondary vs. Washington’s passing game: The Huskies average 366.5 yards per game in the air. The Utes, meanwhile, give up just 62 yards passing per outing — best in the nation.
QUOTABLE
“They’re extremely aggressive. This is one of the best defenses in our league, for sure, if not the best.”
— Washington coach Chris Petersen
“Washington is very much deserving of their top-10 ranking. They are as complete of a football team as there is in the country.”Comment on this story
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
NEXT UP
Washington hosts Arizona State on Sept. 22; Utah has a bye.
UTAH SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10
Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6
Sept. 15 — Washington (8 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 29 — at Washington State (TBA)
Oct. 6 — at Stanford (TBA)
Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)
Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)
Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)
Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)
Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)
All times MT